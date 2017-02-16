Steube’s focus on gun laws challenged

If Greg Steube wants to live in the past in the Wild West, then he needs to move to the West.
I live in a state and a city where we do not need any more stupid, one-sided new gun laws. We need common sense when we talk about guns. What is Steube afraid of, why does he spend his time worried about new gun laws? Why does he not talk about real issues that face each Floridian on a daily basis?
Why not talk about laws that would allow states to go after pharmaceutical companies that are now charging a 200 percent increase on pills that are generic and once cost $25 for a month’s supply? Why doesn’t he look at why the cost of food continues to go up, yet the cost of moving food from one part of the county to another had gone down due to low gas prices? Why doesn’t he and his Republican buddies in Sarasota start working for the majority of Floridians vs. the NRA?
Who is padding Mr. Steube’s pockets and war chest? Maybe Mr. Steube can go work for the NRA since he appears to believe he was elected to only work on their gun issues. I believe Mr. Steube watched too many westerns and war movies growing up. Mr. Steube needs to be aware that not all Floridians believe in having weapons of war allowed into private citizens’ homes. Who ever heard of hunting with a M15, who ever heard of the need to protect a private home with a M15?
Our forefathers who wrote the Constitution never dreamed of its people walking around with semi-automatics with clips of 12 or more bullets. Let’s get real; most Floridians and Americans believe in common sense when dealing with issues of grave concern.
Katherine J. McDonald
Bradenton
