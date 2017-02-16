Planned Parenthood deserves our funding

Let me repeat, no federal funding is used for abortions. Funding for Planned Parenthood must continue. Do not let the discussion of abortions, which are not federally funded, interfere with the ability of men and women to keep accessing the reproductive health services that Planned Parenthood provides.
Ninety-seven percent of Planned Parenthood services deal with cancer screening and prevention, STI/STD testing and treatment, contraception (including male vasectomies) and additional women’s health services. By defunding Planned Parenthood at the federal level, Congress will endanger the lives of 900,000 women and 80,000 women in Florida.
Karen Bossert
Bradenton
