Letters to the Editor

February 15, 2017 1:21 PM

Violent protests against Trump must stop

These protests against President Trump are organized events. People with bull horns stirring the pot. If this same effort was used to inform people that this president wants to help them... Give him a chance. Work with him. Have neighborhood leaders, pastors and others present their cases to him.

I fear that as the demonstrations continue with burning property, smashing windows, the train could leave the station... leaving them behind. Violence sparks resentment. Try working with the people who can help you. You have nothing to lose.

Vince Mannion

Bradenton

Letters to the Editor

