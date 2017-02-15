Putin must really be happy now

Donald Trump, a child in adult's clothing. But this child is thin-skinned, not as bright as he thinks he is, and just plain mean-spirited. Trump has made this great country of ours a concern and laughing stock of the world. All he needs is a big red nose and a pair of those big floppy shoes clowns wear. A clown he is, but the problem is that in his conspiracy befuddled and arrogant mind, he thinks he's right. I can only imagine Vladimir Putin crying himself to sleep at night. Crying because he's laughing so hard because he's got a fool like Trump in his corner and in his pocket.
Thomas Steveley
Bradenton Beach
