Mosaic is a good neighbor for Manatee

I'd like to ask those people protesting against the Wingate mine permit a few questions:
First, which one of you are going to hire the hundreds of people who will lose their jobs if you are successful in shutting down the Wingate mine?
Second, are you willing to pay higher taxes to support our schools and local public services to make up for the tax revenue that would be lost if the mine permit is not approved?
Third, are you willing to risk our food security by forcing farmers across America to rely on phosphate from Morocco or other less stable regions of the world?
Fourth, are you willing to pay higher food prices since farmers won't have a reliable supply of an essential product they need to grow the food we all eat?
Fifth, while Manatee County is working hard to attract new businesses and better jobs to our community, does it make sense for you to hang the "Unwelcome" sign out to greet potential businesses considering location in our community?
Mosaic has been a very good neighbor for Manatee County, and it's time to let science and common sense prevail, and approve the Wingate Mine permit.
David Cohen
Myakka
