Trump started out silly, now dangerous

The new administration started out being just silly, with Trump’s childish and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and inflated inauguration attendance. But it quickly degenerated into much more serious and dangerous actions, like Trump’s staff and department head selections, his reversing the two oil pipeline bans, the push for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the EPA (and other agency) gag orders, Trump’s continued cuddling up to Vladimir Putin plus the unconstitutional ban of Muslim immigrants and his threats to U.S. sanctuary cities.
Recently Trump upped the ante with his goading of Iran, his threat to send federal troops into Mexico and Chicago, the rude call to Australia’s prime minister, his proposal to allow church ministers to publicly support candidates (they’ll all be Republicans, of course) and his consideration for allowing mining companies to dump coal waste into our streams and rivers! And this has all happened in only two weeks!
Since the affronts occur daily, the media (except for Fox News) is forced to cover only the latest and worst, but the rest will go on to haunt us long into the future. I look forward to four years from now when the country comes to its senses and dumps this dangerous, spoiled child.
In the meantime I’m hoping Trump’s executive orders return to the simply sad and inane.
Robert Kushner
Bradenton
