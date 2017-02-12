Shumer, Pelosi: a socialist roadshow

This latest diatribe against our new president’s prior statements to clear up the “swamp” has resulted in another of the Shumer/Pelosi socialist roadshow demonstrations of sour grapes.
President Trump is in the process of doing exactly as he promised, although continually hampered by those who would simply open our doors to just about anyone who knocks. Note, there are no open concerns about our trillion dollars in debt or exactly how the opposition would handle each problem as it surfaces.
The public, “We the People,” are never mentioned. President Trump is doing exactly what he promised those millions of pre-election attendees.
Personally, I am past simply being fed up with their childish behavior. Remember, both Shumer and Pelosi are also feeding at the public troughs! The plan appears to me right in line with the communist dictates of yesteryear.
Right now there is pity for those termed as “have-nots” but if our demanding public will just give our new president a chance to get settled in office, I believe many of these current problems will be handled in due course.
Meanwhile, in my own opinion, the Shumer/Pelosi roadshow is right on their planned track, right in line with the published communist “Pattern of Aggression.” Seems like current events are a bit far from “What’s food for America!”
Rolland S. Freeman
Longboat Key
