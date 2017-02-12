Preserve Mosaic’s economic impact on Manatee County, approve mine expansion

Manatee County officials have an important decision to make about a phosphate mining operation owned by Mosaic. Many families and local vendors directly depend on this operation for their livelihood. Disapproving the mine’s permit means lost jobs, dollars, and opportunity for many, including minority businesses. The choice is simple: protect local business or stand with a group trying to kill a job-provider in this community.
It’s truly disappointing to see Sierra Club’s fake grassroots fight against Mosaic’s mine permit. Their involvement is even more disturbing considering recent news that the Clinton Foundation, closely tied to Sierra Club, funneled millions of dollars from Moroccan business interests to try to shut down Mosaic. After the Clinton Foundation took as much as $28 million from Morocco’s ruler, King Mohammed VI, Ms. Clinton and EPA chief Lisa Jackson tried in 2011 to end Mosaic’s operations.
You see, Morocco’s state-owned phosphate company directly competes with Mosaic. Morocco used foreign money and Clinton Foundation influence to try to hurt its competitor, Mosaic, and kill jobs in Manatee County.
Meanwhile, the Sierra Club, with well-known ties to Clinton, has become the artificial voice calling to disapprove Mosaic’s permit. Recall that in June of 2016, the Sierra Club “enthusiastically endorsed” Ms. Clinton for President.
If successful, this plot would hurt many in Manatee County. We urge leaders in Manatee County to consider not only the benefits that the Mosaic mine brings to its community, but to also consider the nature of the opposition to this permit.
Our hope is that county officials will do everything in their power to cut through the web of influence that extends from the Arab world through the Clinton Foundation, and now into Manatee County, and make the right decision for this American business upon which so many people rely.
Harry C. Alford, President/CEO, National Black Chamber of Commerce
Washington, D.C.
