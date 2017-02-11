Bradenton Police Department always there ready to serve

I would like to say something about the Bradenton Police Department. I know a lot of policemen and basically they are decent human beings, but because some happen to mess up it’s not fair to judge the whole department by two or three corrupt policemen.
I respect the badge that they wear, but the people inside the uniform are also human and what I don’t understand is I’m looking at a lot of letters coming in — some, pretty good, but I’ve seen a lot of them where the people talking and saying negative things are known criminals.
I wonder how would it be if we had no Bradenton Police Department. It would be vigilante then. This is a very small town and overnight crime has grown tremendously; and a lot of the policeman are learning because there is so much new stuff that has caught everybody off-guard.
But you gotta give them credit no matter what you do or say about them; when you need them, they still come.
I hope we do not forget that these young men and women have families and imagine how they feel when they hear all the negativity, knowing how hard that some of them really work and sacrifice for even the ones who call them pigs. They still come out to help when you need it.
Hat’s off to the Bradenton Police Department. Thank you, guys and ladies, for always being there.
Delouis Simmons
Bradenton
Comments