Trump a narcissist who is damaging nation

Donald Trump, a narcissist?
One can Google many clinical definitions of narcissism. The following is one of them: Please review any of the included characteristics to determine, in your own mind, if any ring a bell and do you see parallels to past despotic leaders the world has known?
“Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) is characterized by a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, need for adulation, and lack of empathy. Diagnosis is by clinical criteria. Treatment is with psycho-dynamic psychotherapy. Because patients with narcissistic personality disorder have difficulty regulating self-esteem, they need praise and affiliations with special people or institutions; they also tend to devalue other people so that they can maintain a sense of superiority. About 0.5 percent of the general population are estimated to have Narcissistic Personality Disorders; it is more common among men than among women.”
This is the important question: Do any of us wish there was something we might have done to rid ourselves of a blight that could cause irreparable damage to this great republic we all have the privilege of sharing? When is activation of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution appropriate?
Bob Trumbo
Ellenton
