Trump win still worth savoring

I will not get sick of winning over the next four years.
Each day I wake up and Donald Trump is president is better savored when I realize that — if they had their way — my millennial generation would have elected to put Bernie Sanders, a socialist, into office. Thankfully, America dodged that bullet when they lost. Big time.
But savoring victory must be consumed with the reality that the very bloc of voters which voted for a socialist in 2016 will be the largest bloc of voters in 2020. If they were OK with a socialist in 2016 — words I never imagined I would utter — then will a line ever be drawn as to how far they are willing to go to suppress my capitalistic rights?
My fellow American millennial brethren were born into the greatest country that ever has been in the history of the world; yet, the narrative among the millennial losers reflects the opposite. Anti-Americanism is not just a threat from abroad, but rather it’s infiltrating the minds of American millennials. This rhetoric has been empowered by Hollywood hate speeches and Democrat elected officials who have openly sworn to work against the president. This rhetoric is a direct threat to democracy.
You tell me I need socialism because I am not equal.
I was equal the minute I was conceived; that’s because my Creator made me that way, not the government. Equality is about giving everyone an equal chance, not an equal result.
So if you want to march, keep marching. It’s your right. Make your signs. Your efforts to undo what cannot be undone have inspired me to diversify my stock portfolio to include craft companies, and the DOW recently hit a record high. You are making me richer.
Darn it, that capitalist girl is winning again.
Sadie Montanus
Bradenton
