Trump’s immigrant ban is right move

The liberal do-gooders protesting President Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants from terrorist breeding grounds and refugees from Syria should be less concerned about inconveniencing foreigners and more concerned about protecting the lives of U.S. citizens.
The most important function of the federal government is to protect our national security. That means protecting Americans from extreme Islamic terrorists posing as refugees.
It is common sense to stop potential terrorists from coming to the United States. Instead there should be a safe haven for refugees in the Middle East.
I thank President Trump for keeping his campaign promise to “Make America Safe Again.”
Steve Jones
Bradenton
