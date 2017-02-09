Mosaic mine expansion should not be approved by Manatee County

Mosaic mining company is the world’s largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers. Now they want to expand their mines by 3,635 acres, which moves them even closer to us.
They are polluting our water systems; it’s slowly leaking into our streams, rivers, and you guessed it, ending up in our ocean. Meanwhile, killing the fish and destroying our wildlife.
Mote Marine (in my opinion) is just wasting its time and money studying red tide blooms. Take a trip in a small plane and fly east one and a half hours; there you will see the damage these mines are causing.
At another one of their mines in Polk County 200 million gallons of acidic waste water, “now a beautiful acid lake,” drained into a sinkhole This is Mosaic at work. Please everyone, be aware how serious this is. Red tide not only causes coughing but can be very serious to the respiratory system.
Write to the board of Manatee County commission and let them know that you don’t want a mine in your back yard.
Judith Duzgun
Longboat Key
