Adopt a pit bull mix, get a gentle, smart dog

I want to thank Diane Hajek for her thoughtful Feb. 4 letter about adopting pit bull mixes from our local shelters.
My sister adopted a pit bull/German shepherd mix and he was a great dog. Her son trained him and he was well behaved as well as gentle and goofy.
My Mom crocheted him a blankie and he would bury his head in it like a big baby. Our trainer at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch told me pit bulls are her favorite dogs to train. They are focused and smart. Sephira, one of our dogs who has now been adopted, was one of my favorite dogs to walk. Watch “Pit Bulls and Parolees” to see the better side of this misunderstood breed.
As with all breeds of dogs, do your homework and make sure the breed fits your lifestyle and family. Also make sure you can afford vet bills, basic training and extra insurance as needed for some breeds. Many dogs of all breeds end up in shelters because they weren’t trained or socialized or “because they barked.”
A pet should not be an impulse buy that can be returned like a pair of shoes that don’t fit. If you aren’t in it for the long haul, please just get a gold fish or some other low-maintenance pet.
If you have some extra time, stop by our facility off of Trade Court in Lakewood Ranch and help us cuddle cats, walk dogs, get doggy kisses, or perform administrative duties. I have made life-long friends there — both human and animal!
Linda Dirk
Bradenton
