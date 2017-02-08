Compromise on noise ordinances, spare us hearing loss

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton Pause

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:39 Out-of-Door hits wild first-quarter buzzer-beater on way to district semifinal win

0:47 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer heading to the final four

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

0:52 Palmetto City Commission OKs grilled cheese festival

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report