Compromise on noise ordinances, spare us hearing loss

Honestly, have you ever met friends out to listen and share live music? Most places I’ve been to are always too loud to have a conversation. Service people also suffer to hear your order.
The health risks of permanent damage to ear drums is not being addressed. Please read up on this.
According to health articles on this subject, any noise louder than a baby grand for extended time does permanent damage to your hearing. Listen up, no surgery for permanent loss, only hearing aids. Add to that the environment noise.
Our 20- to 40-year-olds have already heard too much.
Now let’s talk about the musicians’ hearing loss. They have probably lost 50-60 percent of their hearing and don’t know or don’t care how loud their electronics are. They’re not in the audiences to hear, only on stage to show and tell. Quantity does not make quality, musically. Great performances are when you can also have a conversation.
Compromise, for the sake of all. Without good hearing, you will miss out all of your life.
Katy Keys
Bradenton
