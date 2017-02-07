Trump order halting entry of aliens allowed by law

“Suspension of entry by President” page 188 Chapter 2 — Qualifications for admissions of aliens; travel control of citizens and aliens. Public Law 4, June 14, 1952 (H.R. 5678)
Chapter 2, Section (e) “Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
The preceding law defines why President Trump’s executive order is both legal and just, and remains in the 1965 and 2003 immigration revisions. This is not a ban or an anti-Muslim order as only seven of 49 Muslim majority countries are named.
Additionally, each of these countries are hotbeds of terrorist activities that endanger our Muslim allies in the region and western culture worldwide. Each are either war torn or have no discernible central government or are openly hostile to our county, our people, our way of life and our national interests in the Middle East.
It is important to note that this executive order is not a “ban” but rather a temporary hold (90 to 180 days) while those in our government who are charged with protecting us reevaluate our visa and immigration policies. We the people nor our government regardless of political views should allow what has happened in Europe, with its unfettered and unvetted flood of immigrants, to happen here.
Last this executive order is not unprecedented as Presidents Carter and Obama used the same law to halt visas from Iran during their terms.
Russell D. Sens
Bradenton
