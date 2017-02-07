Deny Mosaic request for strip mining, protect Manatee County’s drinking water

With regard to Mosaic corporation’s request to strip mine nearly 4,000 acres of eastern Manatee County: In 2004 when Mosaic purchased this property, they knew that it was zoned for agricultural and not extraction. But they made a business decision that someday they would be able to convince the governing authorities to change that zoning so that they could profit from their purchase.
One would think that if you were going to ask for something for which you were not normally entitled that you would make all sorts of promises and commitments to adhere to all existing regulations and requirements in exchange for getting the rezone. But in an astounding display of corporate hubris, not only does Mosaic want the county to grant them a rezone, they are also asking for variances and special exceptions to the county ordinances that protect our drinking water, so they can mine the last inch of phosphate rock to send to overseas markets and increase their profits.
I would hope the county commissioners would recognize this strong arming for what it is, and not allow this business to potentially harm their constituents and the voters of Manatee County.
Bill Matturro
Bradenton
