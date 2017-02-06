Buchanan wins Humane Society award for animal welfare efforts

Your readers may not be aware that Congressman Vern Buchanan is one of the leading advocates of animal welfare in our Congress, having received the Legislator of the Year Award from the U.S. Humane Society in 2016. I applaud his efforts to protect wildlife and prevent animal cruelty.
I am so very proud to have our Congressman co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Animal Protection Caucus to raise awareness of this extremely important issue. Thank you, Congressman, for your involvement to have our beautiful animals treated humanely.
Joan Shirey
Bradenton
