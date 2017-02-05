Support Trump to improve nation

We the people have a chance of a lifetime. Our future will depend on the choices we make over the next few months.
America is in poor shape — economically and socially. This is true because of the actions of the people who work in D.C. Those people are in both parties, all departments, and hundreds of lobbyists.
If you don’t know that all of those people are responsible for the decline of America, you haven’t done your homework as a citizen. Republicans, Democrats, congressional assistants, bureaucrats in all departments, and lobbyists all work to spend our taxes. They live in an alternative reality where success is to spend as much tax money as they can.
President Trump is promising to change the way we are treated by the federal government. He is removing taxes and restrictions that have been choking off the growth of business and thus jobs.
President Trump has promised to stop the free flow of aliens who take jobs and social services that ought to go to Americans. This will make it possible for the 93 million Americans who stopped looking for jobs and are living off of federal assistance to work again.
A freeze has been placed on federal hiring (with the exception of the military) as a start to shrinking the number of people spending our taxes.
Obamacare has been a bloated, ineffective program that has made insurance hyper-expensive, and placed a penalty on our decision to buy healthcare insurance. President Trump is replacing Obamacare with legislation to make insurance affordable and cover preexisting conditions.
The military will grow large and effective enough to cause our enemies to fear attacking us and destroy ISIS.
“We” need to help America recover the damage done by past governments by supporting these actions and the other endeavors of this president.
James Troxler
Bradenton
