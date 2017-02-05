Progressives soft on Muslim terrorism

The Democratic/Progressive party preys on emotion, which serves them well because naïve people of all stripes don’t seek out the facts and ponder the consequences when presented with inflammatory and emotional arguments.
Statements such as: “We have to do something for these people!” “Keeping certain people out of this country is not who we are!” Progressives promote open borders and call illegals immigrants; they are not. Progressives see them as future socialist voters.
Republicans and independents believe that citizen’s safety, opportunity and financial viability come first. Illegals remit more than $50 billion to Mexico every year. The costs of assistance, education, crime, and emergency room use are $29 billion at the federal level and $84 billion at the state level.
Those monies could help to provide opportunities in the black communities. They come first along with other needy “American” folks. Providing opportunity and a hand up is the path to their American dream.
Islamofobia is one of the ever-expanding defamatory terms the left uses to slander those who dare to dissent from their false preachings. Islam is a philosophy, government, culture, law and a religion all in one. If Americans informed themselves by perusing the Qur’an, Sharia law and other writings, they would indeed have a sobering informed point of view.
Since 9/11 there have been 64 foiled Muslim terrorist attacks; that’s one every quarter. An additional six were successful, almost all plotted in America. The Muslim Brotherhood, owners of most of the mosques in the USA, states explicitly, in English, that they must fight enemies of Allah, tyrants and infidels (guess who).
Australia and Russia have made it “crystal clear” that Muslim immigrants and residents must assimilate or they are not welcomed. They won’t tolerate Sharia law or inflammatory talk in the mosques or schools. Can America do less?
Patrick Neylan
Bradenton
Comments