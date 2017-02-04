Congress didn’t hear ‘We the People’

I take it that our politicians still have not gotten the message that “We the People” are fed up with Washington the way it was and in certain cases like this one! The 2017 election was a clear message from the people. If the Democrats don’t want to lose even more in the 2018 election, then they need to bite the bullet and allow the Republicans to fill their cabinet positions. Their cooperation could possibly help them in the 2018 election.
The Democrats are living in a glass house right now and their negative actions will only hurt them. They are holding our country’s progress back just for spite! If the Republicans continue to fight just for spite well, maybe the people will send another message to Washington in 2018!
Robert Petty
Bradenton
