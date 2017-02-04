Time to abolish Florida’s death penalty

Dear readers, as the family survivor of a double homicide, I am opposed to the death penalty. It is severely broken.
It has been expensive for the state to defend the constitutionality of the system. Many have been exonerated. With a fallible system we cannot ensure that mistakes that cost valuable lives won’t occur.
It is immoral, it is homicide. We share with children that it is a very bad thing that he did, but it will be a good thing if we kill him. Actually, that homicide is committed in our name. We will kill. That includes me and you. I don’t want to participate.
It is time to abolish the death penalty in Florida before the next constitutional challenge. Peace.
Agnes Furey
Tallahassee
Comments