Trump erasing the checks and balances guarantee in Constitution

When will someone yell “fire!”
We are supposed to have three independent branches of government — the executive, the legislative and the judicial. We now have a “ruler” in the embodiment of Donald Trump who is in the process of making each of these entities answerable only to him.
Moreover, he is building his own media outlets and trying to suppress the mainstream press. He is attempting to brainwash the American people with his “alternative facts” (which are outright lies) and distortions — coupled with bait and switch — and diversionary tactics. For example, he arranges for the news and the public to dwell upon the “illegal” voter story while he quietly and secretly signs his own agenda into law.
He has now effectively shut down the EPA and forbidden its employees to speak to the press or communicate via media. He had staffed the Voice of America with two young partisan right-wing Trump supporters and forbidden it to broadcast in the USA. His cabinet picks are for the most part right-wing bigots, racists, billionaires and/or friends of Putin.
The normal adversaries which include political opposition and the media are being silenced. He is systematically erasing the checks and balances guaranteed to us by our Constitution.
What is the matter with the Republican Party? They are the only entity that can save us from a maniacal, mentally unbalanced Trump.
Judith Alpert
Bradenton Beach
