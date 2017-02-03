Trump ignorant of current immigation vetting

President Donald Trump has issued an edict calling for “extreme vetting” of refugees. In so doing, he reveals is own lack of understanding about current refugee resettlement processes. No country in the world today has a more exhaustive review of refugee backgrounds. He also gives aid to those who want to see America fail.
1. Refugees already face intense scrutiny, with up to 20 separate steps by the UN (four), U.S. State Department (seven, with information checked with FBI, Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense), U.S. Immigration, Homeland Security, plus screening for contagious diseases, cultural orientation class, matching with U.S. resettlement agency, another multi-agency security check, and final security check at a U.S. airport.
This process already takes up to two years, with more detailed checks for refugees from Syria. What more could Trump possibly want? (Source: New York Times, Jan. 29
2. Trump’s edict gives aid to America’s enemies. ISIS supporters are rejoicing. President Trump has validated what ISIS has been saying, that America discriminates against Muslims, that this country does not really live up to its own ideals of equal rights for all people.
The American Declaration of Independence, the founding document of this country, asserts that “all men are created equal” (and we might say women, too). As Americans, let us be informed before we act. Let us disavow this unAmerican edict. Let us stand up for our own highest and best ideals.
Judith Wellman
Bradenton
