Pit bull mixes make great pets

Please adopt a pit bull mix from the Manatee County Humane Society or Animal Services.
Our family adopted a sweet, gentle pit bull-pointer mix from the Humane Society back in November. Her name is Goose. Many of the pit bull mixes languish in the shelter a long time, waiting for their forever homes.
People are skeptical of the breed, they are very misunderstood. Also, landlords also may not allow them.
I was a skeptic myself. I always owned hound dogs. My son insisted we adopt Goose.
The Humane Society offers a sleep-over program and you take the dog home for a few nights and if it doesn’t work out, you can return the dog to the shelter. We took Goose home on the sleep-over and never looked back. She is kind, quiet, gentle and loyal. We knew nothing about her other than the fact she was a stray that showed up on the doorstep of the Humane Society one night.
Please take a second look at these pit bull mixes when you are ready to adopt a dog. Many of the pit mixes that were in the shelter with Goose back in November are still there, waiting for a home.
It makes me so sad. That’s too long for them to be waiting for a home.
There is even one pit mix at the Humane Society that has his adoption fee waived, his name is Chete, and he’s very handsome. I think he has been at the shelter a long time. Maybe someone reading this can find it in their heart to adopt Chete or one of these great dogs.
Please visit the Humane Society of Manatee County or Manatee County Animal Services. Thank you!
Diane Hajek
Parrish
