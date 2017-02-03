Cheers to Trump’s ‘America first’ policy and keeping campaign vows

Finally, a president who immediately starts to fulfill his campaign promises — mostly by reversing many of Obama’s executive orders. All in the first week! I turn on the news and see all the liberals protesting the 30-day ban of immigrants from seven war-torn, ISIS-influenced countries.
A few points: Many of these protesters are young college students educated by socialist professors. Where were they in 2011 when Obama stopped all immigration for six months from Iraq? The first thing they cry is “racism” or “anti-Muslim.”
The fact is there are five countries that have one-third of the Muslim population that are not affected by the ban, including India. This ban is against terrorism, not Muslims.
I am mostly German, and I believe it was good that German immigrants were extremely vetted during World War II. There were also Japanese-American and German-American citizens who were put in detention camps at that time. Not all of this was good, but it was an extreme act to keep America safe.
After eight years of Obama trying to destroy America and simultaneously raise other countries’ standards so that we are “all equal” (promoted by the United Nations), it is so refreshing to have a new leader who is not from the Washington elite.
President Donald Trump stands up for America and seeks to revive us economically, keep us safe and defend Christians as well as the United States Constitution. America first!
Bill Dietz
Bradenton
