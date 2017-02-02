Gratitude to DeSoto Palms, Tidewell Hospice

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 Pause

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

1:03 He hates illiteracy, so he gave out 20,000 books

1:39 White House press secretary takes questions on Skype for the first time

1:14 Hope Landing resident calls Habitat home 'such a blessing'

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"