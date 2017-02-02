Gratitude to DeSoto Palms, Tidewell Hospice

My mother, Esther Lee, was a resident at DeSoto Palms Assisted Living Facility in Sarasota. She was going through end-stage colon cancer and passed away Jan. 22.
The entire staff at this ALF went above and beyond every day to make sure my mother was well taken care of and comfortable. I would like to thank the entire nursing staff, notably Georgette, Barbara and Tanya. They really helped us through the last few weeks of my mother's life and they could always get her to laugh.
The front desk staff welcomed me with a smile or hug every day. Housekeeping and dietary staff were always friendly and helpful with whatever was needed.
I would also like to thank Tidewell Hospice. They helped us through the most difficult time. Special thanks to Laura, Connie, Joe, Angela, Allison, Jeanne and Damian.
Too often kindness and good care go unrecognized. I wanted to express my gratitude to these two agencies.
Suzanne Markle
Charleston, S.C.
Comments