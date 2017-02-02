Women’s March ignores anti-abortion message

Americans have been expressing concern for human rights lately. However, the focus of the Women’s March was certainly not inclusive. As has happened before, this particular grouping continues to oppose the human right of life for the most discriminated-against members of American society — unborn babies.
Let me say, any female who did not intend to enter motherhood deserves compassion, support and encouragement if it accidentally happens. However, if her family and/or her partner fails, she can at least receive help from pregnancy resource centers or maternity homes. From Planned Parenthood, she’ll get a sales pitch for abortion. But killing the baby shouldn’t be an option.
Why is this dilemma always presented as though only one person is involved? It’s always two — mother and baby. (Not mother and blob! Science disproved that decades ago.) It’s easy to favor abortion when you aren’t the one being killed. Consider changing places!
“My body, my choice,” women chant. What happens? Their body is cleaned out; their baby’s is “wiped out.” The child, at the dawn of life with infinity ahead, suddenly has all possibilities precluded, his/her very existence eradicated. Quite brutally.
What crime justifies this end? Mere existence? Doesn’t membership in the human race convey a worth that should always be respected?
Nazis thought Jews had no right to life. The rest of the world vehemently disagreed. Are the unborn too young to matter? We all went through that stage of life. To belittle it is to disparage ourselves.
Our judicial system allows execution occasionally for the perpetrator of a particularly horrible murder. Even so, many people believe execution is too harsh and too final, and it should never happen. And in this comparison, the unborn takes the role of victim, not instigator.
Abortion is no human right. It’s a human wrong.
Arlene Flisik
Bradenton
