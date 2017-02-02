Women’s March held to fight for rights

In his Jan. 27 letter, Mr. Tom Durant indicated he does not understand why Women’s March participants have concerns regarding policies that “hurt women, minorities, and immigrants.” I’m surprised that this is not clear, but will try to explain. (The items are not in order of importance):
1. Many women do not get equal pay for equal work.
2. Many women are denied basic health care when Planned Parenthood loses funding.
3. Many insurance policies deny coverage for birth control, but don’t hesitate to pay for Viagra.
4. Minorities, particularly black men, are victims of modern day “Jim Crow” laws. These result in disproportionate numbers of incarcerated black men and policing methods that result in profiling people of color.
5. Public school funding issues in less affluent communities perpetuate problems due to lack of adequate infrastructure and supplies — up-to-date textbooks, computers, teacher salaries that may not be competitive, etc.
6. Threats to separate immigrant family members, not accept refugees, deny whole nations the right to immigrate to our “welcoming shores” are significant issues for participants in the Women’s March.
7. Threats to delegitimize same sex-marriages and discriminate against LGBT citizens are also a concern.
Mr. Durant did not understand that the slogan “he is not my president” is a rhetorical device. The marchers are very well-aware that Trump is the president. That is why they marched. The slogan only demonstrates those who marched do not support the policies espoused by our new president.
Many voters are disappointed with election results. The Women’s March is a better way to oppose the president’s policies than Mitch McConnell’s methodology of establishing only one objective for his party, “to make Obama a one-term president.”
Bottom line? Sadly, those “basic human rights that are already guaranteed to all people” are actually not available to all.
Anita Tierney
Bradenton
Comments