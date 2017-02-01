Manatee County cannot ignore will of people; reject Mosaic mining request

Citizens should be prepared for a class-action lawsuit against the Board of Manatee County Commissioners if the Mosaic permits are issued and the rezoning from agricultural to phosphate mining is approved.
Not since Long Bar Pointe have I witnessed such an overwhelming consensus of the destruction that phosphate mining would bring to our beloved Manatee County. Thousands of emails and letters have been submitted to the board of county commissioners in opposition to Mosaic and phosphate mining. Overwhelming evidence, from all walks of life, testified against Mosaic in not only their mining practices before the board but that the land once mined can never be reclaimed to its original state.
Let’s hope that the commissioners see through the smoke and mirrors of Mosaic’s presentation and listen to the citizens of Manatee County not only for this generation but for generations to come.
Quote: “If we believe a thing to be bad, and if we have a right to prevent it, it is our duty to try to prevent it and damn the consequences." — Lord Milner
Glen Gibellina
Bradenton
