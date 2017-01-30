Blame parenting for student misbehavior

I tried but could not finish this article on student discipline as I am aghast at the total lack of intelligence that these schools officials have. Please allow me to solve their problem so they can move on in the real world.
Back in December when this subject first appeared I could not believe what I was reading but shined it on. Now we are spending time and money on this. OMG, the problem is not just race, although it is to some people, but the problems are two-fold: 1. Lack of good parenting, teaching respect, discipline and the need to learn, and 2. Lack of fear of correction and retribution from authorities and parents.
Back in the days of this deplorable issue, if you even received a note to get signed by your parents about any problem at school you would wish to be somewhere else in a big hurry as the belt would appear after which TV, radio and fun stuff would disappear for a longtime. I had one incident and that was all it took to do my remaining years in an angelic fashion.
The long and short of the matter is until parents start doing what they did 50 years ago, regardless of race, to restore order to their home and children lives, censor what their children listen to, watch and read and instill respect for authority, this problem will never go away. And all the workshops will do nothing but waste time and money.
Oh, by the way many times the teacher could solve discipline problems with a yard stick. For me I would take the stick any day rather then have my father find out I caused a problem.
Robert R. Heiger
Bradenton
Comments