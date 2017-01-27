Praying for nation under Trump

Lately, I have been reading opinions about President Trump and President Obama. So much has been said about both.
One man wrote his opinion that President Obama’s lack of leadership diminished our country. The way I read and look at TV, the country was like this before President Obama. This man did the best he could do, like anybody else. He didn’t make this country weak, it was already getting like that before. This man got along with every country he went to.
All I can say is “good luck” to President Trump for what he said he is going to do. I pray that things get better for everyone. And people of all races can work together and make this country better.
Keep and put God back in everything we do or say. Without him there would not be a United States of America.
This is my opinion.
Betty Holmes
Bradenton
