Hope is so important, yet so hard under Trump

Absent hope we have nothing. I feel hopeful having watched 5 million women march. I feel guilty promising my wife and daughters that America would never elect an egomaniac and bully. I was wrong.
POTUS did not get the most votes but his team shrewdly won the key states. People did not vote for POTUS, but did vote against HRC. POTUS is not highly intelligent, but shrewd he is, and expert in firings, bankruptcy and use of leverage. I must remain hopeful.
As POTUS nominates Cabinet candidates with little or no qualifications, my hope is tested. Certainly there is a lot to be said for changing the government bureaucracies and waste in Washington.
POTUS states he will unify our country. How? He has never unified anything personally or professionally. He dictates and dominates only. My hope is tested.
Having spent 25 years in corporate and 25 years in human services, the “trickle down theory” does not work. Our country has never been so defined by a few haves and so many have nots. Do I applaud those unemployed and depending on the system, certainly not. I am concerned for those born into poverty and discrimination with little or no opportunity.
We have major problems and I hope POTUS and his team can help solve them. Can a bully change, sure. Can an egomaniac change, maybe. A wall, really? I must be hopeful.
I am hopeful 5 million women and their supporters can sustain momentum, impact policies and legislation, and bring about change wanted by most Americans.
POTUS, most people did not vote for you and you are not going to like this job. Forth-seven months seems like a long time away. Can I hope that time will pass fast?
David Potter
Bradenton
