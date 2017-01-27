Women’s March ignores rights of unborn

Since abortion on demand was legalized, nearly 70 million fetuses have been killed while in the so-called safety of their mother’s womb. On Jan. 22, the anniversary of that famous decision, based on a lie (the woman was not raped), women across America voiced their opinion, claiming women’s rights while at the same time rejecting the rights of young women nestled in their mother’s womb and rejecting those women from marching with them who are opposed to killing fetuses in the womb.
If the marchers support women’s rights, why do they deny 50 percent of the women (baby girls) their right to exist? It appears that their goal is one of selfishness under the guise of rights. An old saying, the squeaky wheel get the most grease, seems to apply, but who is crying out for the babies (not blobs of tissue) in the womb?
I cannot help but wonder how many of those marchers would have been marching if their mothers held to those same views.
Marty Staal
Bradenton
Comments