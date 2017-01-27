Welfare benefits abused in this case

Enough is enough.
Walked into the grocery store one recent day and while checking out, a nice-looking lady dressed in fashionable attire with nails and hair professionally done stood ahead of me. She pulled out her Electronic Benefit Card (EBT) for her groceries, which filled most of her grocery cart.
While I paid for my bananas, milk, eggs and a few more inexpensive items with my debit card, the nice-looking lady dug into her purse and paid for a bunch of scratch-off cards and several lottery tickets with cash at another counter. I don’t know the exact amount but she dangled two $20s while waiting for her cards, which definitely exceeded what I paid for all my groceries.
We walked out of the store with me trailing approximately 10 steps behind. She walked over to her late-model, mid-priced SUV and began to put her groceries in the rear. Her lottery tickets and scratch-offs were jammed into her large leather purse, or it looked like leather.
My question is this: How many people have these EBT cards and have more money than me, drive a better car than me, and definitely eat more expensive food than me? No wonder our country is over $19 trillion in debt and growing. The give-aways must stop now.
Unless you are over 50 percent disabled, give-aways should not be allowed. It won’t be long until half our country will be totally supported by the other half.
Sam Black
Palmetto
