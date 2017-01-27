No criteria for school board, just votes

It’s familiar cry. The teachers are seeking a higher salary and increase in benefits.
I want to point out that there is a vast difference in the criteria for teachers and a board member. Teachers have a college degree (mostly four years) and need to be certified and/or have a license. Board members hopefully need to be 18 years old and be a resident. The “resident” part was violated when a former member rented an apartment here but lived in another county. “Resident” means you reside or live there.
It is ironic that a system with small criteria (most votes) makes decisions for qualified teachers who are shaping the minds of our children and the future. I’m a former teacher, supervisor and principal. And yes, I see the rise in prices that we are all hit with.
Jane Gattuso
Palmetto
