Holiday pet food donations appreciated

Once again, during the holiday season, the Manatee County Animal Shelter (MCAS) in Palmetto requested donations from the public for MCAS’s Pet Retention Food Program. This is a program that supplies pet food to owners who may not have enough funds each month to properly feed their pets. Having supplemental food ensures that beloved pets are not relinquished to the shelter.
As the volunteer supporting this program, I asked several local businesses for permission to set up donation barrels for pet food, and all were extremely supportive. Over a period of four weeks, hundreds of pounds of pet food were generously donated.
I want to thank all of the people who donated food. I couldn’t believe that once again, so much made its way into the barrels in such a short time.
I also want to thank all of the businesses who were so kind by donating prominent positions for the food barrels and staff support. Their charity in time and space was critical to the program’s success.
Heartfelt thanks go to Crowder Brothers Ace Hardware in Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch; Harbor Community Bank in Bradenton, Palmetto, and Ellenton; SunTrust Bank in West Bradenton; and Island Mail and More, Anna Maria Island. Each of these businesses provided space, attention and staff time toward helping make the event so successful. Thank you so much.
Pam Freni
Bradenton
