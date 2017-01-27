Women’s March show spirit, power of movement

My sister and I participated in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. last Saturday. It was an amazing, peaceful and moving display of unity, solidarity and purpose.
Knowing that such a powerful experience was repeated across our nation and around the world makes us hopeful that our elected officials will pay heed.
The inauguration on Jan. 20 generated fear in individuals who are passionate about causes from climate change to healthcare, from women’s rights to human rights. The range of issues represented on Saturday was broad.
No matter the primary concern or participation location of each marcher, the spirit and power of the movement was clear. We are stronger together!
Anne Forrest Fair
Bradenton
