Bradenton residents trump nightclubs on noise level

I have been distressed by the Herald’s articles describing Bradenton City Council’s lack of concern for the noise residents have to bear. I have been thinking about moving into the city, but now am doubtful.
The council seems to care more for businesses that generate a lot of noise at night than they do for the residents who live nearby. It seems the council has forgotten who they work for and who elected them.
If residents are bothered by noise, then the noise must be contained. Residents and families need their peace and rest to be healthy and face the world every day.
This is a fundamental right of all Americans. Residents’ needs get first priority. To favor a business over the resident is unconscionable.
Noise ordinances should not be waived or extended for businesses. If they generate noise, they should be placed in an industrial park or some other place away from residents.
One of the council members was quoted as saying something like “there is only one resident involved here.” Obviously, this council member does not live near the noisy business, so he doesn’t care; this is an attitude of an irresponsible official.
As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Injustice for one is injustice for all.” Every resident of Bradenton should be up in arms about this. You may be next.
John Steinmeyer
Bradenton
