Women’s March in support of Trump?

Wasn’t that Jan. 21 Woman’s March on Washington and across America supporting President Donald Trump wonderful?
I remember when President Obama first came into office in January 2009. All over America Democrats were pleading with Republicans: “Give Obama a chance.” To their credit, Republicans came to Washington and took to the Fox News airwaves and determined, you know, “To give him a chance.”
One by one, delightful people such as Michelle Bachmann, Mitch McConnell, John Boehner, Mike Pence, Todd Akin and Eric Cantor, along with Fox News hosts Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity, who joined in alongside the kind and gentle Rush Limbaugh to advocate for unity, solidarity, harmony and bringing America together again under the leadership of “native-born” President Obama.
Naturally, Hollywood lent their support as well. There was Jon Voight, John Ratzenberger and yes even Donald Trump whose theme song was “Born in the U.S.A.” before it became “Make America Great Again.”
I can still visualize that day in 2009 when Michelle Bachmann called for a new revolution glaring into that camera and began singing; “All we are saying, is give Barack a chance.” I was sure I saw the ghost of John Lennon standing just to the left of her.
Sure, there were a few racist remarks directed at the Obama family because of the color of their skin, but hey, politics is politics and racism is racism and paybacks are paybacks.
Elephants dished it but can they take it? You go girls!
Doug McClaugherty
Sarasota
Comments