Women’s offensive views at march

I perceived a negative slant on the Jan. 21 article in the Herald concerning the recent Women’s March on Washington, with participants stating they were not going to “tolerate the kind of policies that hurt women, minorities and immigrants.” On what are these concerns based? This is the product of those that base their opinions on sound bytes and oppositional rhetoric.
As a child of the ’60s, I fully support everyone’s right to peaceful protest. One participant stated, “He is not my president.” There are many who fall into that category; they are called foreigners.
If you consider yourself an American, then Donald Trump “is” your president! Every four years, almost half the country is disappointed in the results of the election, but this behavior only occurs when Republicans win!
Most offensive was the reporting of the Englewood resident who stated, “I thought the decency of the American people would come through, but it didn’t.” Well, ma’am, actually it did.
What you are upset about is merely the fact that the decency of the American people is not in agreement with what you define as decency. If you define decency in the same sentence as Mrs. Clinton, then you are one of the people that America needs to be scared of.
This is a rally demanding basic human rights that are already guaranteed to all people.
Tom Durante
Bradenton
