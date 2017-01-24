Mosaic a valued, generous community partner

As we saw the protesters that were in downtown Bradenton on Jan. 14 I do not believe any of them could find Duette or Myakka, which is where Wingate Mines are, without the use of their GPS. How many of them have ever been east of I-75?
I was born and still live in Duette on the property that my family has owned for 134 years. I lived right next to the land that Becker first bought for mining. At no time have I been afraid of the air I breath or the well water I drink.
Mosaic has done more for Duette and Myakka in the last 20 years than the county. When the tornadoes came through last year, Mosaic had four crews working and helping the people who were affected by this weather for four days. When Hurricane Jean came through, it took the county four days to realize we had no power or way to cook!
I had agriculture companies come to me personally and give me large amounts of money and say go to the store and buy nonperishable food and water for Duette. I would bring a load to the firehouse and the fire department would made sure people got help. Day No. 4, the county shows up.
Mosaic supported the Duette School for several years after they became a charter school. Duette is probably the only community that still has dirt roads that the school buses have to travel down to get our children to school and home.
I was at the swine sale on Jan. 14 and Mosaic bought five hogs and donated them to nonprofit organizations in our county, such as Meals-On-Wheels. Over the summer Mosaic sponsored a food and nutrition program in Palmetto.
Betty Glassburn
Duette
