School board, find money to properly pay Manatee County teachers

I am ashamed of Manatee County and the teacher situation. I was shocked to read some need to take second jobs! Second jobs — teaching is like two jobs!
We have no idea how much time they spend after school preparing for the next day and how much they spend out of their own pockets for supplies for their rooms.
School Board, please recheck your budget. The teachers should be first and foremost on it. Do the right thing. Our teachers have the most responsible job next to parents of teaching our future generations. Do the right thing. A very concerned citizen,
Judy Drinan
Bradenton
