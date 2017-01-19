Think with your heart before adopting dog

In response to Mike Horning’s Jan. 6 rant: First off, please do not adopt a dog if you’re not prepared to give him/her your relentless love. Evidently, these people had no experience with animals given what had happened in this situation.
When adopting, remember they have been living in cages for many months, maybe even a year, and to try and put a sweater on a dog that has recently left a cage that was his home is nothing but ludicrous. Sweaters belong on humans! My boxer would never let me do this, and I would never make such an incompetent decision to do such a thing to my dog.
I had the pleasure of visiting this shelter last week and was heartbroken to see these sweet dogs with their sad eyes, tails wagging, begging for a warm loving home. In my opinion, if you’re going to adopt a dog, consider asking yourself, are you competent enough to own a dog and give it your relentless love?
I have a boxer and a Rottweiler who are large part of our family, and I would love to adopt as many as I could from the shelter, but my health holds me back. What people need to understand is pitbulls are sweet loving dogs only made vicious by cruel heartless people.
If you have a kind heart and love animals, visit the shelter and find a trusting friend to give a loving home to.
Judith Duzgun
Sarasota
