Americans have God-given right to guns

How much gun control do you want Anita Tierney (Letters, Jan. 10)? How much is enough? Take away all the law-abiding citizens’ right to own a gun of choice for self protection and the protection of their neighbors?
We have hundreds of gun control laws on the books from the federal level to the local level. You cannot buy a gun at a gun show without a complete background check and my, oh my, you have to produce a picture I.D. and then only after the background check is completed and approved can you complete the purchase of the gun.
If you do not have a concealed weapons permit, you then have to wait three business days to pick the gun up at a federally licensed gun dealer.
I reserve the right as a law-abiding citizen to own a semi-automatic rifle, pistol, knife, expandable baton, baseball bat, guard dog of choice and any other means to protect myself, my wife, my family and neighbors from criminals, rogue law enforcement and illegal criminal aliens that are in this country.
No more gun control please, we are drowning in gun laws! What good has the extreme gun control laws in Chicago done for the women, children and families that have been murdered?
People need to get educated and wake up concerning our God-given right to be able to own a gun and use it for self-defense.
Mike McLeod
Palmetto
