January 21, 2017 3:02 PM

Obama, Trump press conferences revealing

There were two presidential news conferences televised recently, the last for one individual and the first for another.

Class, compassion, honesty, respectfulness, humility, fairness, honor, composure, civility, intelligence and sincerity dictated one of the gatherings.

Pettiness, meanness, childishness, anger, pomposity, resentfulness, vindictiveness, dishonesty, rancor and spite dominated the other.

Which exemplifies the type of president you want leading our great nation?

Bob Kushner

Bradenton

