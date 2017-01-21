Boycott of Trump inauguration unsettling

I find it difficult to express fully what is happening in Washington surrounding Mr. Trump’s inauguration. It is unsettling and disgusting. For 65-plus Democratic legislators to blatantly announce that they will boycott the inauguration in some kind of perverted protest tells me that they are not worthy of their elected positions.
Their constituents should be ashamed of their behavior. We need to support the elected president — even if you are on the losing side. There is nothing more pathetic — and to use Hillary’s term, “deplorable,” than a sore. loser. Our goal should be to make our country better and stronger..
Also a word to all the so-called protesters who are flooding Washington. What the heck do you think you are accomplishing other than weakening the U.S. in the eyes of the world? My advice to you is to go home, take care of your family, get a job and build a real life.
Mr. Trump may not be your ideal choice but after eight years of Obama’s lack of leadership diminishing this country in the eyes of the rest of the world, making us weaker and increasing the national debt, how could it get worse?
Lastly, addressing the “Hollywood” cupcakes: the spoiled, no-talent, over-paid actors, actresses and rappers, guess what; just because you are famous does not give you that right to put forth ideas and attitudes that are ultimately harmful to our broader society and to the reputation of the U.S.
Free speech is a right that many have died for and it is a great cornerstone of our republic; however, it is not to be abused by spoiled, arrogant, self-centered performers.
Get behind Mr. Trump and support his good ideas because he is our hope for the future.
Dr. Warren Simonds
Longboat Key
