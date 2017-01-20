2016 Colony Cove Christmas gift program biggest success ever

Over the last four years, the residents of Colony Cover retirement community have raised over $10,000 and collected over 5,000 toys and 200 bikes in support of the United States Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program. Carol and Freddie Roselli, of the “301 Cruisers,” have chaired this annual event to bring Christmas cheer to families and children in Manatee County.
The cash donations raised were used by the Marine Corps representatives, headed up by Mike McKlean, to purchase special adaptive toys to be given to handicapped children who are not able to play with regular toys.
This year’s effort was the most successful of all and we would like to than all the residents of the Cove who donated, the clubs who raised funds on our behalf, the local businesses who donated items for our silent auction, the volunteers who helped put on our annual dinner and Equity Lifestyle Properties who manage Colony Cove. Together they joined hands and hearts to make Christmas a little bit better for children in need.
Terry Latham
Ellenton
