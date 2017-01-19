Actors should stop whining about Trump

This is an open letter to all the whiny overpaid elitist actors of Hollywood, California, who seem to think that this country is going to fall and crumble after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Do they really think that this country and its people are going to fall by the wayside, crying in agony and despair if they were to never make another movie or a Broadway performance, and, if they didn’t, who are they hurting but themselves after all? Isn’t it their industry?
How would they feel if the people of this country (and it is half of our population) was to turn on them like they did the National Football League in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick debacle? The loss of revenue to the NFL has been staggering, what with the loss of sponsors, advertising, merchandising, let alone the reduced game attendance.
How would these Hollywood types feel if the people were to boycott the theaters where their movies were being shown or refusing to attend Broadway performances? Then theaters might start closing and the lights on Broadway might be dark on nights other than Mondays.
What it really boils down to, and it was very appropriately said, “Why would you take advice from someone who makes a living pretending to be other people?”
Mark E. Reiter
Palmetto
Comments