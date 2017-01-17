Letters to the Editor

January 17, 2017 4:07 PM

Canada proves single-payer system works

Rep. Vern Buchanan, as new ideas serve to further the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, I believe we should move to a single-payer system as is in Canada.

It seems that when this was started by our northern neighbor, it began with a debate that included their insurance companies and evolved into the present form with a concerted effort involving all participants. Now insurance companies still exist in Canada and are still thriving businesses for their economy.

Robert L. Tarnay

Palmetto



